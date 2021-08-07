Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.060-$4.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.30 billion-$18.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.16 billion.Emerson Electric also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.06-4.08 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EMR. Cowen set a $97.44 price target on Emerson Electric and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $97.65.

Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.44. 1,708,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,659,315. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.40. Emerson Electric has a 52 week low of $63.16 and a 52 week high of $102.42. The company has a market capitalization of $60.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

