Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.06-4.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.29-18.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.14 billion.Emerson Electric also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.060-$4.080 EPS.

Shares of EMR stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.44. 1,708,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,659,315. Emerson Electric has a 1 year low of $63.16 and a 1 year high of $102.42. The stock has a market cap of $60.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.40.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

EMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen set a $97.44 price target on Emerson Electric and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $97.65.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

