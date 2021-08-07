Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Price Target Cut to $50.00

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.38.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTA traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.85. The company had a trading volume of 263,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,537. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.78. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $40.32 and a 12 month high of $56.97. The company has a market cap of $905.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 0.38.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 78.57% and a negative return on equity of 12.21%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 103.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

