Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)’s share price fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $80.43 and last traded at $80.77. 458,242 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 566,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.95.

Several research analysts recently commented on EHC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Encompass Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.88.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.12.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,251,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,467,000 after purchasing an additional 142,797 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Encompass Health by 9.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 780,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,928,000 after buying an additional 70,509 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 4.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 366,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,563,000 after acquiring an additional 15,942 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 169.1% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 282,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,043,000 after acquiring an additional 177,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the second quarter worth $18,220,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

