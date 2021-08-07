Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

Enerflex (TSE:EFX)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at CIBC in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$10.00 target price on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on EFX. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$9.50 to C$9.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Enerflex in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enerflex in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.96.

Shares of TSE:EFX opened at C$7.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$698.60 million and a P/E ratio of 13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.58, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$8.00. Enerflex has a one year low of C$4.51 and a one year high of C$9.75.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$203.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$221.30 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enerflex will post 0.7200001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

