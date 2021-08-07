Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 20.30%.

NASDAQ:ERII traded down $0.92 on Friday, hitting $19.18. The stock had a trading volume of 613,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,262. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 1.21. Energy Recovery has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $23.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.67.

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Ole Peter Lorentzen sold 161,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $3,659,640.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Energy Recovery from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for industrial fluid-flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. It designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs, such as our hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation pumps.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.