EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $0.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 7.41% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Enquest PLC is an oil and gas development and production company. It focuses on oil and oil linked hydrocarbons. Enquest PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ENQUF. Barclays raised EnQuest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $0.33 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised EnQuest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

OTCMKTS ENQUF remained flat at $$0.27 on Friday. EnQuest has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.33. The stock has a market cap of $457.87 million, a P/E ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 3.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.27.

EnQuest Company Profile

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alba, Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, Alma/Galia, and the Dons area.

