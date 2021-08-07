Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $136.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Entegris is a leading provider of materials management solutions to the microelectronics industry including, in particular, the semiconductor manufacturing and disk manufacturing markets. The company’s materials management solutions for the semiconductor industry assure the integrity of materials as they are handled, stored, processed and transported throughout the semiconductor manufacturing process. These solutions enable customers to protect their investment in work-in-process and finished devices. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ENTG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.20.

Shares of ENTG opened at $121.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 4.45. Entegris has a twelve month low of $62.51 and a twelve month high of $126.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.09. The company has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.02 and a beta of 1.23.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Entegris had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The firm had revenue of $571.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Entegris will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.60%.

In related news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.41, for a total transaction of $238,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,812,105.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William James Shaner sold 7,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.18, for a total transaction of $975,216.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,389 shares in the company, valued at $4,359,217.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,106 shares of company stock worth $5,073,856. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the first quarter valued at $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

