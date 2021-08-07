Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.80 to $6.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.95. Entergy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.800-$6.100 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on ETR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Vertical Research raised shares of Entergy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $115.75.

Shares of Entergy stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $106.09. 1,259,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,239,305. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.06. Entergy has a 12-month low of $85.78 and a 12-month high of $113.36. The company has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.56.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 11.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Entergy will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.14%.

In related news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total value of $125,916.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.51, for a total transaction of $325,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,440.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,619,686 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

