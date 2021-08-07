Envista Holdings Co. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.94 Per Share (NYSE:NVST)

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Envista in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar now anticipates that the company will earn $1.94 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.90. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Envista’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NVST. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Envista from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Envista has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

NVST opened at $41.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.77. Envista has a 12-month low of $22.47 and a 12-month high of $46.52.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. Envista had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 6.93%.

In other news, General Counsel Mark E. Nance sold 14,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $628,285.15. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 34,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,512,104.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 9,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $390,008.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,796,819. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,192 shares of company stock worth $1,750,670 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVST. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Envista by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,502,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,673,000 after purchasing an additional 102,626 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Envista by 164,510.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 16,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 16,451 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Envista in the fourth quarter worth $394,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Envista in the fourth quarter worth $761,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Envista by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,683,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,240,000 after acquiring an additional 378,540 shares during the last quarter.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

