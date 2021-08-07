EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EPR. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in EPR Properties by 690.7% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in EPR Properties during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in EPR Properties during the first quarter worth about $103,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 35.7% in the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

Shares of EPR opened at $50.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.35, a current ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.48. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $20.62 and a 1 year high of $56.07.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $125.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.62 million. EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.73%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.17.

EPR Properties Profile

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR).

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.