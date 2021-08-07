Equal (EQL) Price Hits $0.0021 on Major Exchanges

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One Equal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Equal has traded up 83.8% against the US dollar. Equal has a total market cap of $843,056.98 and approximately $40,300.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00055640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002617 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00015666 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $379.89 or 0.00860733 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.09 or 0.00099904 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00041126 BTC.

About Equal

Equal is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 405,842,550 coins. Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io . The official message board for Equal is medium.com/@EqualToken . The official website for Equal is equal.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

Buying and Selling Equal

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Equal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

