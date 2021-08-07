Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Insider Prasanna Dhore Sells 2,001 Shares of Stock

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total value of $515,237.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $253.83 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.98 and a 52 week high of $264.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $243.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.42.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Equifax from $220.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equifax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EFX. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 1,087.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 199.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

