Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.250-$7.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.76 billion-$4.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.67 billion.Equifax also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.620-$1.720 EPS.

NYSE:EFX opened at $253.83 on Friday. Equifax has a 12 month low of $135.98 and a 12 month high of $264.29. The company has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $243.48.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. Equifax had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equifax’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Equifax will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EFX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $220.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $223.11.

In related news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total transaction of $515,237.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

