Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) PT Lowered to C$15.00 at National Bank Financial

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) had its price objective trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Equinox Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. CIBC reissued a neutral rating and issued a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins cut shares of Equinox Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold to C$10.50 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold to C$17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$15.13.

EQX stock traded down C$0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$7.96. 1,342,286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,359. Equinox Gold has a 52-week low of C$7.77 and a 52-week high of C$17.99. The company has a market cap of C$2.39 billion and a PE ratio of 30.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$9.21.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$290.89 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold will post 1.0800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

