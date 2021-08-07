Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Mimecast Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MIME)

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Mimecast in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.66. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MIME. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Mimecast from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Loop Capital downgraded Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Mimecast from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Mimecast from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mimecast from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.47.

Shares of Mimecast stock opened at $58.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.53, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.30. Mimecast has a 12 month low of $37.03 and a 12 month high of $59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.04.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $142.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.13 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MIME. Lakewood Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 393.4% during the first quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,233,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,603,000 after acquiring an additional 983,600 shares during the period. Greenvale Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the first quarter worth approximately $26,137,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 53.5% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,740,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,976,000 after acquiring an additional 606,886 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,595,000. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 398.7% during the first quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 660,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,569,000 after acquiring an additional 528,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $1,892,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 850,697 shares in the company, valued at $45,997,186.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total value of $409,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,881 shares of company stock valued at $11,544,632 in the last quarter. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

