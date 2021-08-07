Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Village Farms International, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:VFF)

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) – Research analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Village Farms International in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now forecasts that the company will earn $1.75 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.74. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Get Village Farms International alerts:

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $52.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.29 million. Village Farms International had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 0.02%.

VFF has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $8.70 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Village Farms International from C$22.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Village Farms International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:VFF opened at $9.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $802.35 million, a P/E ratio of 495.75 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Village Farms International has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $20.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VFF. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in Village Farms International by 214.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 4,316,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,105,000 after buying an additional 2,942,955 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Village Farms International in the 1st quarter valued at $9,642,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Village Farms International by 224.7% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 882,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,673,000 after buying an additional 610,606 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Village Farms International by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,015,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,437,000 after buying an additional 291,749 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Village Farms International by 345.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after buying an additional 163,084 shares during the period. 27.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.