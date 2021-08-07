Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Zymergen Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZY)

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) – William Blair lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zymergen in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now expects that the company will earn ($0.95) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.75). William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Zymergen’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.60) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.85) EPS.

Get Zymergen alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Zymergen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Zymergen from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen cut shares of Zymergen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zymergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Zymergen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.20.

ZY opened at $12.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.88. Zymergen has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00.

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($6.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($4.84). The company had revenue of $3.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 million.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Zymergen during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Zymergen in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. bought a new stake in Zymergen during the second quarter worth $662,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Zymergen in the 2nd quarter valued at $841,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Zymergen in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,835,000.

About Zymergen

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Zymergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.