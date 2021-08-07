Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Customers Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $8.78 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.68. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.55 EPS.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CUBI. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Customers Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

CUBI opened at $39.80 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.58. Customers Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $43.86.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 28.85%.

In related news, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 7,167 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $249,841.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samvir S. Sidhu acquired 6,000 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.53 per share, with a total value of $237,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,014 shares of company stock valued at $919,899 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. 75.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.