Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Cytosorbents Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Cytosorbents in a report released on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.03). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Cytosorbents’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of CTSO opened at $7.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.41 million, a P/E ratio of -33.82 and a beta of 0.27. Cytosorbents has a 1-year low of $6.99 and a 1-year high of $11.68.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 13.14%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cytosorbents by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,828,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,552,000 after acquiring an additional 66,314 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cytosorbents by 3.6% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,127,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,468,000 after acquiring an additional 73,500 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cytosorbents by 12.4% in the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 1,772,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,379,000 after acquiring an additional 194,800 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cytosorbents by 9.2% in the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 856,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,465,000 after acquiring an additional 72,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cytosorbents by 15.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after acquiring an additional 89,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or improving the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

