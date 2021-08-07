Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Horace Mann Educators Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HMN)

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Horace Mann Educators in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.81. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Horace Mann Educators’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

HMN stock opened at $40.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Horace Mann Educators has a 12 month low of $32.35 and a 12 month high of $44.74. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.63.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $347.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.10 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 127.9% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 422,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,252,000 after buying an additional 237,100 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 468,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,246,000 after buying an additional 21,065 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,338,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the 1st quarter worth approximately $542,000.

In other news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 9,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

