Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Pulmonx Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pulmonx in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.37) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.40). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Pulmonx’s FY2021 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.23) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.01) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pulmonx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pulmonx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Pulmonx stock opened at $42.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.39. Pulmonx has a 52-week low of $35.81 and a 52-week high of $69.48. The company has a quick ratio of 16.22, a current ratio of 17.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 89.71% and a negative return on equity of 47.80%.

In other Pulmonx news, Director Daniel P. Florin acquired 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.12 per share, with a total value of $98,034.64. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,011.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $1,048,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,219,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,171,658.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,591,594 shares of company stock worth $97,378,449. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Pulmonx by 62.7% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,192,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,522,000 after acquiring an additional 459,500 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in Pulmonx by 102.2% in the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 937,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,860,000 after acquiring an additional 473,521 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pulmonx by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 916,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,939,000 after acquiring an additional 66,313 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Pulmonx by 94.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 717,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,838,000 after acquiring an additional 348,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Pulmonx in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,590,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.59% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

