Equities Analysts Set Expectations for The Clorox Company’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CLX)

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Clorox in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for The Clorox’s FY2023 earnings at $6.94 EPS.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of The Clorox from $192.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Argus cut their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $230.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.44.

NYSE:CLX opened at $162.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.79. The Clorox has a twelve month low of $159.32 and a twelve month high of $238.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. This is an increase from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in The Clorox by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 212,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,852,000 after purchasing an additional 76,339 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in The Clorox by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 326,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,991,000 after purchasing an additional 58,277 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in The Clorox by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 677,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,779,000 after purchasing an additional 27,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in The Clorox by 180.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 77.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

