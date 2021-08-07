Equities Analysts Set Expectations for The Timken Company’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TKR)

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Timken in a research report issued on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.37 for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for The Timken’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.39 EPS.

Get The Timken alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Shares of TKR opened at $76.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.37. The Timken has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $92.39.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.07). The Timken had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Timken by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Timken by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 8,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of The Timken by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Timken by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Timken by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 36,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.52, for a total transaction of $3,322,542.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,388 shares in the company, valued at $28,040,629.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $200,606.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,577,635.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,446 shares of company stock worth $7,786,531 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

About The Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for The Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.