Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$31.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Pi Financial raised their target price on Ero Copper from C$25.50 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Ero Copper from C$27.50 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC lifted their price target on Ero Copper to C$33.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Ero Copper to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.90.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

ERO opened at C$23.74 on Thursday. Ero Copper has a 12 month low of C$17.24 and a 12 month high of C$29.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.99. The firm has a market cap of C$2.10 billion and a PE ratio of 13.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$25.53.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$155.19 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ero Copper will post 2.0233963 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.