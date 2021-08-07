Essex Savings Bank Acquires 166 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 74.0% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 108.5% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

VBR traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $172.38. The stock had a trading volume of 340,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,399. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.99. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $106.13 and a one year high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

