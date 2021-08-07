Essex Savings Bank Buys New Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 168,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,276,000 after purchasing an additional 56,105 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 203,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,816,000 after purchasing an additional 21,786 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 269,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,630,000 after purchasing an additional 53,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.56. 1,416,683 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,931,015. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $52.94 and a 1 year high of $78.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.02.

