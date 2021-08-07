Essex Savings Bank Purchases 3,460 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Essex Savings Bank increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sharkey Howes & Javer raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 382,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,781,000 after acquiring an additional 101,360 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,089,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 9,401.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 19,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 19,650 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 54,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 11,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 669.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,068,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,480,000 after purchasing an additional 929,935 shares during the last quarter.

BATS EFV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,635,334 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.38. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

