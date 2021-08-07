Essex Savings Bank Purchases New Shares in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at $588,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 14.2% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at $117,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3.9% in the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ROP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $489.73 price objective (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $488.87 price objective (down previously from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $484.96.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total value of $227,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,969,759.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total value of $92,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,528,451.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ROP traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $487.96. The company had a trading volume of 300,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,100. The company’s fifty day moving average is $472.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.35 billion, a PE ratio of 48.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.05. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $362.90 and a 52-week high of $499.21.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.66%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

