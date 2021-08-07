ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) Shares Acquired by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC grew its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF were worth $4,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 179.8% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF stock opened at $70.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.48. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 12 month low of $50.16 and a 12 month high of $73.38.

