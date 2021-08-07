Ether Zero (ETZ) Trading Up 47% This Week

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded up 30.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. During the last week, Ether Zero has traded up 47% against the U.S. dollar. One Ether Zero coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Ether Zero has a market cap of $410,720.43 and approximately $121,956.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,099.18 or 0.07108540 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.97 or 0.00137553 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Coin Profile

Ether Zero (CRYPTO:ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 226,809,953 coins and its circulating supply is 184,780,540 coins. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Ether Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

