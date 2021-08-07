Ethereum Yield (ETHY) Price Reaches $4.84 on Exchanges

Ethereum Yield (CURRENCY:ETHY) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. One Ethereum Yield coin can now be bought for approximately $4.84 or 0.00010993 BTC on exchanges. Ethereum Yield has a market capitalization of $484,393.53 and $317.00 worth of Ethereum Yield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ethereum Yield has traded up 24.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00055403 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002622 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00015704 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $379.66 or 0.00861629 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.10 or 0.00100094 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00041067 BTC.

Ethereum Yield Coin Profile

ETHY is a coin. Ethereum Yield’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000 coins. Ethereum Yield’s official Twitter account is @EthereumYield . The official message board for Ethereum Yield is docs.ethereumyield.farm . The official website for Ethereum Yield is ethereumyield.farm

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHY is a deflationary yield farming coin. ETHY is also the governance token, for managing all EVaults. Users are incentivised to stake Uniswap liquidity provider tokens. Fees from these tokens are farmed. A percentage of these fees goes toward the autonomous strategies like liquidating LP tokens, and performing an (`ETH-ETHY`) buy back (increasing the price). Any purchased ETHY tokens will be distributed to stakers/farmers. ETHY holders will be able to vote on proposals– so long as they have staked liquidity in the pools. The community will decide everything from developer fees and site design to the exact farming options available. “

Ethereum Yield Coin Trading

