EtherGem Tops One Day Trading Volume of $649.00 (EGEM)

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded 17% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 7th. One EtherGem coin can now be purchased for $0.0141 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, EtherGem has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar. EtherGem has a total market capitalization of $275,449.37 and $649.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00055640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002617 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00015666 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $379.89 or 0.00860733 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.09 or 0.00099904 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00041126 BTC.

EtherGem Profile

EGEM is a coin. Its launch date was March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EtherGem’s official website is egem.io . EtherGem’s official message board is bctann.egem.io

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

EtherGem Coin Trading

