Etsy, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Etsy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.44. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Etsy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.70 million. Etsy had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 73.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Etsy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.86.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $178.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $185.01. The stock has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 50.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.57. Etsy has a 1-year low of $103.06 and a 1-year high of $251.86.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $181,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.63, for a total value of $1,364,284.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,848,846.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,400 shares of company stock valued at $7,455,878 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Etsy by 3.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Etsy by 0.4% during the second quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 50,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,316,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Etsy by 1.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,581 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. raised its position in shares of Etsy by 1.6% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

