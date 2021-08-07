Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Stock Price Up 10.1%

Shares of Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) rose 10.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.70 and last traded at $10.70. Approximately 1,322 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 206,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.72.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EVLO shares. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

Get Evelo Biosciences alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 6.38. The company has a market capitalization of $545.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.01. Research analysts anticipate that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 275.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 25.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in clinical development trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Evelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.