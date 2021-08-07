Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Stock Price Up 10.1%

Shares of Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) rose 10.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.70 and last traded at $10.70. Approximately 1,322 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 206,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.72.
Several analysts recently issued reports on EVLO shares. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 6.38. The company has a market capitalization of $545.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.27.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 275.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 25.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.
Evelo Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVLO)
Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in clinical development trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.
