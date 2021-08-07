Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Shares Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 47.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,481 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Everbridge by 858.8% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 13,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 12,221 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Everbridge by 119.9% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 25,785 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Everbridge by 27.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 9,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Everbridge during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its stake in Everbridge by 7.0% during the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,890,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,138,000 after buying an additional 124,017 shares in the last quarter.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on EVBG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Everbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.88.

In other Everbridge news, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total transaction of $85,950.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 13,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total value of $1,529,569.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,599,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,323 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,351 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Everbridge stock opened at $142.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of -55.64 and a beta of 0.74. Everbridge, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.17 and a twelve month high of $178.98.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.29. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 30.50%. The business had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.