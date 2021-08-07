Evercore ISI Raises BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Price Target to $95.00

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) had its target price lifted by Evercore ISI from $30.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BYSI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BeyondSpring from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright raised shares of BeyondSpring from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYSI opened at $26.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.42. BeyondSpring has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $30.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a current ratio of 7.47.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BeyondSpring will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,008,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,406,000 after purchasing an additional 443,045 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,216,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,462,000 after purchasing an additional 287,788 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 216.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 235,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 161,150 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 199,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 173,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 53,392 shares during the last quarter. 18.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BeyondSpring Company Profile

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin, a selective immune-modulating microtubule-binding agent that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; and developing Plinabulin, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of later-stage non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

