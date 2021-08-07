Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €33.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) has been given a €33.00 ($38.82) target price by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.25% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.60 ($32.47) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €31.51 ($37.07).

Evonik Industries stock opened at €29.14 ($34.28) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €28.77. Evonik Industries has a 52-week low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 52-week high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

