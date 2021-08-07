Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Price Target Raised to $38.00

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evoqua Water Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.22.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $36.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.82. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 52 week low of $18.60 and a 52 week high of $36.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.50 and a beta of 1.88.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $369.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP James M. Kohosek sold 50,000 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Lamb sold 10,000 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $300,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,661 shares of company stock worth $6,830,023 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.