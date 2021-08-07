EVRAZ plc Plans Variable Dividend of $0.55 (OTCMKTS:EVRZF)

EVRAZ plc (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) declared a Variable dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share on Friday, September 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.
Shares of EVRZF opened at $7.70 on Friday. EVRAZ has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $10.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.33.
EVRAZ Company Profile
