EVRAZ plc Plans Variable Dividend of $0.55 (OTCMKTS:EVRZF)

EVRAZ plc (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) declared a Variable dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share on Friday, September 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of EVRZF opened at $7.70 on Friday. EVRAZ has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $10.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.33.

EVRAZ Company Profile

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products in Russia, the Americas, Asia, Europe, CIS, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. The company offers steel products; various coking coal blends, including hard, semi-hard, and semi-soft; and value-added products, such as infrastructure steel, rails, large diameter pipes, and tubular goods.

