Exagen (XGN) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect Exagen to post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter. Exagen has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 million. Exagen had a negative net margin of 40.33% and a negative return on equity of 29.42%. On average, analysts expect Exagen to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of XGN opened at $10.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 16.41 and a current ratio of 16.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.16. The company has a market capitalization of $176.90 million, a P/E ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 0.51. Exagen has a 52-week low of $10.13 and a 52-week high of $24.67.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XGN. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Exagen in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Exagen in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exagen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.20.

In other news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 10,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $162,652.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,348 shares in the company, valued at $319,793.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. L Tullis sold 8,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $140,470.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,208.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,521 shares of company stock worth $348,499. Corporate insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Exagen Company Profile

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

