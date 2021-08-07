Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Excellon Resources, Inc. is a mineral resource company. It principally produces silver, lead and zinc. Excellon Resources, Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Get Excellon Resources alerts:

Shares of EXN opened at $2.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $69.79 million and a P/E ratio of -5.76. Excellon Resources has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $4.34.

Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $9.78 million during the quarter. Excellon Resources had a negative net margin of 30.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Excellon Resources will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Excellon Resources stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 28,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Excellon Resources at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Excellon Resources

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, evaluates, develops, and finances mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the EvoluciÃ³n property that covers an area of 45,000 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Excellon Resources (EXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Excellon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excellon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.