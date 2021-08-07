Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) versus bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Critical Survey

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) and bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Get Exelixis alerts:

Exelixis has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, bluebird bio has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Exelixis and bluebird bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exelixis 6.28% 3.47% 3.05% bluebird bio -257.34% -43.18% -33.29%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Exelixis and bluebird bio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exelixis 0 2 7 0 2.78 bluebird bio 0 13 5 0 2.28

Exelixis presently has a consensus target price of $34.38, indicating a potential upside of 99.28%. bluebird bio has a consensus target price of $58.53, indicating a potential upside of 133.85%. Given bluebird bio’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe bluebird bio is more favorable than Exelixis.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Exelixis and bluebird bio’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exelixis $987.54 million 5.47 $111.78 million $0.35 49.29 bluebird bio $250.73 million 6.73 -$618.70 million ($9.95) -2.52

Exelixis has higher revenue and earnings than bluebird bio. bluebird bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Exelixis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.3% of Exelixis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.8% of bluebird bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Exelixis shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of bluebird bio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Exelixis beats bluebird bio on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc., an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer. Its CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, RET, and VEGF receptors. The company also offers COTELLIC, an inhibitor of MEK as a combination regimen to treat advanced melanoma; and MINNEBRO, an oral non-steroidal selective blocker of the mineralocorticoid receptor for the treatment of hypertension in Japan. In addition, Exelixis, Inc. is developing XL092, an oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor that targets VEGF receptors, MET, AXL, MER, and other kinases implicated in growth and spread of cancer. Exelixis, Inc. has research collaborations and license agreements with Ipsen Pharma SAS; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd.; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.; Redwood Bioscience, Inc.; R.P. Scherer Technologies, LLC; Catalent Pharma Solutions, Inc.; NBE Therapeutics AG; Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited; Iconic Therapeutics, Inc.; Invenra, Inc.; StemSynergy Therapeutics, Inc.; Genentech, Inc.; GlaxoSmithKline; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited. The company was formerly known as Exelixis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Exelixis, Inc. in February 2000. Exelixis, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Alameda, California.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217. The company was founded by Philippe Leboulch and Ronald C. Dorazio on April 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.