Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Experian plc offers information services. The company’s business segment consists of Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services and Consumer Services. The Decision Analytics segment provides application processing, customer management, fraud solutions and collections software and systems. The Marketing Services segment provides data, analytics and cross-channel campaign management to help its clients to execute their marketing campaigns, develop their messaging, interact with their customers across channels and measure the success of their campaigns. The Consumer Services segment provides credit monitoring, fraud protection and identity management services to consumers through the Internet. The Credit Services segment provides information to organizations to help them manage the risks associated with extending credit to their customers and preventing fraud. Experian plc, formerly known as Experian Group Limited, is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Experian from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Experian from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BNP Paribas downgraded Experian from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EXPGY opened at $42.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.60. The company has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.15, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Experian has a 12-month low of $31.51 and a 12-month high of $45.60.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. Experian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.80%.

Experian Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

