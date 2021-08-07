Factom Price Tops $1.48 (FCT)

Factom (CURRENCY:FCT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 6th. One Factom coin can now be purchased for $1.48 or 0.00003414 BTC on major exchanges. Factom has a market cap of $14.56 million and approximately $1,633.00 worth of Factom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Factom has traded down 1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00047399 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.77 or 0.00119561 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.06 or 0.00157165 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,263.75 or 0.99908315 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $349.00 or 0.00805945 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Factom Profile

Factom launched on September 1st, 2015. Factom’s total supply is 9,848,282 coins. The official website for Factom is www.factomprotocol.org . Factom’s official Twitter account is @factom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Factom is /r/factom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Factom is factomize.com/forums

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

Buying and Selling Factom

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Factom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Factom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Factom using one of the exchanges listed above.

