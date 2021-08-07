Fairfax India (TSE:FIH.U) PT Raised to C$20.50

Fairfax India (TSE:FIH.U) had its target price raised by Cormark from C$19.00 to C$20.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fairfax India from C$14.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of TSE:FIH.U opened at C$13.90 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$13.12. The firm has a market cap of C$2.08 billion and a PE ratio of 3.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26. Fairfax India has a one year low of C$6.80 and a one year high of C$14.48.

In other Fairfax India news, Director Christopher Douglas Hodgson acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$16.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,524.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$81,312.

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in investment activities in India. The company invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.

