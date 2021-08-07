FairGame (FAIR) Trading Up 27.6% Over Last Week

FairGame (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. One FairGame coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. FairGame has a total market capitalization of $3.69 million and $1.69 million worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FairGame has traded up 27.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FairGame Coin Profile

FairGame is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. The official website for FairGame is fair.game . FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

FairGame Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FairGame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FairGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

