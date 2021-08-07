Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) PT Lowered to $33.00

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential downside of 19.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FSLY. Oppenheimer cut shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $105.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Fastly in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.71.

Shares of FSLY stock opened at $41.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 11.88, a current ratio of 11.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.64. Fastly has a 52 week low of $33.87 and a 52 week high of $136.50.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $85.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.98 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 43.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. Fastly’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastly will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $664,900.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 349,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,123,106.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $42,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,288.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 194,839 shares of company stock valued at $9,460,609 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Fastly during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Fastly during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fastly during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Fastly by 1,808.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fastly during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

