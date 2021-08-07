Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Stock Price Up 9.9% After Analyst Upgrade

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) shares traded up 9.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $120.00 to $121.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Fate Therapeutics traded as high as $94.41 and last traded at $94.24. 43,891 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 790,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.73.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush lowered Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 9th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.78.

In other news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total transaction of $2,581,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total value of $2,233,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,994,550.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 9.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 65,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $373,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 24.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 3.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 165,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,355,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 0.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 130,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,296,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.01 and a beta of 1.64.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.48% and a negative net margin of 461.69%. The business had revenue of $13.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 145.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

