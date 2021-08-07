Felix M. Brueck Buys 290 Shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Stock

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Director Felix M. Brueck purchased 290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.94 per share, for a total transaction of $24,922.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NPO stock opened at $86.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.84. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.35 and a 52-week high of $99.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.43 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. EnPro Industries had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 7.30%. Analysts forecast that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is currently 26.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NPO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in EnPro Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in EnPro Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NPO shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on EnPro Industries from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on EnPro Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

